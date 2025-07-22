Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SML Isuzu spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

SML Isuzu surged 8.50% to Rs 3,528 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 89.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up 44.52% year-on-year (YoY).

Total expenses rose 10.66% to Rs 758.40 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 570.32 crore (up 18.04% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 57.97 crore (up 6.87% YoY).

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

