Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25

Ashok Leyland reported an 8% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,064 units in July 2025 from 13,928 units sold in July 2024.The companys total domestic sales rose 4% YoY to 13,501 units in the month of July.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) advanced 6% to 8,145 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 2% to 5,356 units in July 2025 compared to July 2024.
Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.
The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 120.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content