Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 8% YoY in July 25



Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland reported an 8% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,064 units in July 2025 from 13,928 units sold in July 2024.

The companys total domestic sales rose 4% YoY to 13,501 units in the month of July.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) advanced 6% to 8,145 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 2% to 5,356 units in July 2025 compared to July 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

 

The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.33% to Rs 120.65 on the BSE.

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

