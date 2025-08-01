Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical has secured an order from Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta Group company, for a large engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunity.

The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, and complete site services, covering installation and commissioning of the Calcine Storage, Leaching, Purification, and Electrowinning (Jumbo Cell House) plant. It also encompasses associated auxiliaries such as utilities, ETP RO-ZLD, plant electrics, instrumentation, and automation systems.

As part of its expansion plans, Hindustan Zinc is setting up a 250 KTPA leaching, purification, and cellhouse facility, along with a 125 KTPA Jarosite Circuit, at its Debari Smelter Complex in Rajasthan. This facility will produce special high-grade zinc cathodes with a purity of 99.995% Zn.

 

The said order reinforces L&Ts longstanding partnership with HZL, which has spanned over three decades. L&T has been a trusted EPC partner in HZLs capacity expansion projects, covering a range of facilities from beneficiation plants to smelters.

Mr T Kumaresan, senior vice president & head Minerals & Metals L&T, said: This win reaffirms L&Ts leadership in the Minerals & Metals sector and underscores our commitment to delivering excellence that ensures customer satisfaction.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

Hindustan Zinc in Zinc-Lead and Silver business is worlds 2nd largest integrated Zinc producer and Hindustan Zinc is the 3rd largest silver producer globally with an annual capacity of 800MT . The company has a market share of ~75% of the growing Zinc market in India with its headquarters at Zinc City, Udaipur along with Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes spread across the state of Rajasthan.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro declined by 0.91%, and were trading at Rs 3,602.70, while shares of Hindustan Zinc fell to Rs 418.35 on the BSE.

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Eicher Motors jumps as CV sales climbs 7% YoY in July'25

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

