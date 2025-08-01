Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in mid-afternoon trade as investors turned cautious following the U.S. imposition of steep tariffs on multiple trade partners and the reaffirmation of a 25% import duty on Indian goods. Investors were also monitoring the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark.

Oil & gas shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 363.18 points or 0.45% to 80,822.40. The Nifty 50 index lost 130.45 points or 0.52% to 24,636.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.10%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,414 shares rose and 2,526 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Prajwal Revanna

Special court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel drag Sensex 400 pts; PNB Housing down 17%

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

Supreme Court, SC

SC cites 'justice at doorstep', declines plea on court relocation in AP

Lionel Messi

Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

The Nifty Oil & Gas index dropped 0.95% to 11,155.25. The index fell 2.53% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.79%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 2.58%), Gujarat Gas (down 2.45%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.44%), Petronet LNG (down 2.01%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.76%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.51%), GAIL (India) (down 1.5%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 1.31%) and Oil India (down 0.80%) declined.

On the other hand, Castrol India (up 0.77%) and Reliance Industries (up 0.71%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.372 from the previous close of 6.376.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.4675 compared with its close of 87.6550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 0.38% to Rs 97,713.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.22% to 99.96.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.55% to 4.384.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement lost 29 cents or 0.40% to $71.41 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TVS Motor Company advanced 2.45% after the company has registered sales of 456,350 units in July 2025, which is higher by 29% as comparesd with the 354,140 units sold in July 2024.

Eicher Motors added 1.53% after the companys unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 7.4% year-on-year jumped in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,115 units in July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

L&T's Minerals & Metals unit bags large EPC order from Hindustan Zinc

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Indices trade lower; European mrkt decline

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon