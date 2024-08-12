Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 88.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Pentokey Organy (India) declined 88.37% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales02.30 -100 OPM %014.35 -PBDT0.050.43 -88 PBT0.050.43 -88 NP0.050.43 -88
