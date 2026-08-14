Sobha Ltd Spikes 1.06%
Sobha Ltd has lost 9.05% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX
Sobha Ltd rose 1.06% today to trade at Rs 1355. The BSE Realty index is up 0.41% to quote at 7029.62. The index is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd increased 0.93% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.9% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 2.91 % over last one year compared to the 3.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
Sobha Ltd has lost 9.05% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15221 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1730.9 on 10 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1131.1 on 02 Apr 2026.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:16 AM IST