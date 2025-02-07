Business Standard

Sobha rises as Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 22 crore

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sobha added 1.74% to Rs 1,333.30 after the realtor's consolidated net profit jumped 43.78% to Rs 21.69 crore on 78.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,224.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 29.46 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 37.92% from Rs 21.36 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 100 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a decline of 2.91% compared with Rs 103 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 8% in Q3 FY25 as against 14.4% posted in Q3 FY24.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate stood at Rs 1,062.70 crore, registering a 103.91% YoY growth. On the other hand, revenue from contractual and manufacturing activities was Rs 214.60 crore, marking a growth of 8.18% YoY during the period under review.

During Q3 FY25, real estate collections were at Rs 1,062.7 crore, up 104% YoY and average price realization stood at Rs 13,663 per sft, up by 16.5% YoY.

On a nine-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 27.92% to Rs 53.83 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 42.08 crore posted in 9M FY24. However, revenue from operations advanced 19.88% YoY to Rs 2,798.08 crore in 9M FY25.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, said, Our financial and operational strength has significantly increased this year with the rights issue and improved visibility. We embark on entering three new cities Greater Noida, Hosur and Mumbai in the next year, increasing our footprint to fifteen cities in the country. This reaffirms our commitment to delivering highquality homes to a broader customer base while maintaining financial prudence.

With the real estate sector on a steady growth trajectory, we are poised for significant momentum with upcoming project launches. As we move forward, we remain focused on excellence in execution, ensuring that every home we deliver upholds the Sobha promise of superior craftsmanship and design. Our unwavering dedication to quality will continue to guide our growth and strengthen our leadership in the real estate sector.

Sobha is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management and operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products, which also provide backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

