Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ken Enterprises IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Ken Enterprises IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Ken Enterprises IPO consists of a fresh issue of 6,199,200 equity shares and an offer for sale of 2,700,000 equity shares

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ken Enterprises IPO Day 3: Ken Enterprises initial public offering (IPO) is set to close today, Friday, February 7, 2025. The public offering, which opened on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, has seen a decent response from investors. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the public offering has been oversubscribed by 3.71 times by 11:44 AM on Friday, February 7, 2025.
 
Ken Enterprises IPO consists of a fresh issue of 6,199,200 equity shares and an offer for sale of 2,700,000 equity shares. The company has fixed the price for its IPO at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
 
Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 1,12,800 for one lot (1,200 shares), while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must bid for at least two lots (2,400 shares), amounting to Rs 2,25,600.
 
Meanwhile, Ken Enterprises shares were commanding a decent premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares are trading at approximately Rs 99 apiece. This represents a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5, or 5.32 per cent, over the upper price band.
 
Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Ken Enterprises IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 10, 2025, with successful bidders receiving shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Ken Enterprises shares are slated to list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Solarium Green IPO off to decent start; subscription rises 24%, GMP up 8%

IPO

Chamunda Electricals IPO Day 2; check subscription data, GMP, other details

ipo market listing share market

Chamunda Electricals IPO takes off; subscription soars 10x, GMP hits 22%

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

 
Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar for the IPO, while Corporate Makers Capital is the book-running lead manager.
 
According to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Ken Enterprises will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. However, the company intends to allocate the IPO proceeds for unidentified acquisitions in India and abroad, the purchase of new machinery, capital expenditure for the renovation of both manufacturing facilities, and to meet working capital requirements.
 
Ken Enterprises, incorporated in 1998, manufactures textiles, including fabrics for apparel, industrial, and home furnishings. The company uses third-party manufacturing services to enhance capacity. Its business model focuses on quality and customer satisfaction. Ken Enterprises has two manufacturing units in Maharashtra and employs 228 people. The company offers a diverse product portfolio, including greige, dyed, printed, and RFD/PFD fabrics.
 

More From This Section

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; RBI to provide required liquidity: RBI Gov Malhotra

NHAI, Road Construction

NCC share price slips 15%, hits 11-month low on disappointing Q3 results

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bharti Hexacom shares rise 8% after posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 23%

IPO

Back with a bang! Hexaware Technologies returns as India's largest IT IPO

forex, foreign exchange, foreign currency, currency exchange

Forex reserves up $1.1 bn at $630.6 bn after rising $5.58 bn in last week

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs NSE SME platform IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Fire at Maha KumbhDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon