Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SOCAR, ONGC and MRPL signs tripartite MoU to enhance energy cooperation

SOCAR, ONGC and MRPL signs tripartite MoU to enhance energy cooperation

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

At India Energy Week 2025, New Delhi

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) have signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. This strategic MoU aims to enhance energy cooperation through the mutual supply and trade of crude oil, LNG, and petroleum products between SOCAR and ONGC Group entities.

The Collaboration Framework MoU establishes a structured platform for engagement, facilitating in-depth discussions, information exchange, and the exploration of energy trade opportunities. It also enables the assessment and implementation of viable projects while optimizing supply chain strategies to drive commercial sustainability and operational efficiency. Each party remains independently responsible for its respective commitments under the MoU, ensuring a flexible, non-binding cooperation model that fosters long-term synergy and strategic alignment in the global energy sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Life's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Zen Technologies strengthens its defense simulation capabilities

Zen Technologies strengthens its defense simulation capabilities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon