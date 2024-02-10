Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreSoftrak Venture Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
