Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore
Softrak Venture Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 and during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

