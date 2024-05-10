Solara Active Pharma Sciences finalizes terms of proposed rights issue

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

The Issue price approved by the Committee is Rs. 375/- per equity share of FV of Rs. 10/- each (including a premium of Rs. 365/- per equity share.

The shareholders will be entitled to receive 1 (one) equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held by them in the Company as on the record date, which is 15 May 2024.

The issue will initially be partly paid followed by 2 calls as under:

Application money (35%) - June 2024

First call (35%) - April 2025

Final call (30%) - April 2026

The issue is scheduled to open on 28 May 2024 and will close on 11 June 2024.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences finalized terms of the proposed rights issue to raise Rs. 449.95 crore.