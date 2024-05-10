Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Solara Active Pharma Sciences finalizes terms of proposed rights issue

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Solara Active Pharma Sciences finalized terms of the proposed rights issue to raise Rs. 449.95 crore.
The Issue price approved by the Committee is Rs. 375/- per equity share of FV of Rs. 10/- each (including a premium of Rs. 365/- per equity share.
The shareholders will be entitled to receive 1 (one) equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held by them in the Company as on the record date, which is 15 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The issue will initially be partly paid followed by 2 calls as under:
Application money (35%) - June 2024
First call (35%) - April 2025
Final call (30%) - April 2026
The issue is scheduled to open on 28 May 2024 and will close on 11 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon