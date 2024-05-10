Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

R Systems launches AI powered EDI Partner Onboarding Solution

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
R Systems International launched a transformative solution at Boomi World 2024. EDI Partner Onboarding Solution is geared towards redefining supply chain management and empowering businesses with unparalleled efficiency and real-time insights. The launch of this solution underscores R Systems' steadfast commitment to client-centric solutions and addressing the dynamic needs of its clients by driving tangible business outcomes.
EDI Partner Onboarding Solution
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This AI powered solution leverages Boomi Integration, EDI and Flow in combination with R Systems expertise to democratize the partner onboarding process. Partner managers can seamlessly initiate and track onboarding activities. EDI configurations and testing are automated to streamline integration with backend ERP systems like SAP. Pre-built templates expedite the EDI testing and certification process, ensuring rapid supplier onboarding.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon