Solex sees strong momentum for solar modules

With executable order pipeline of Rs 846 cr till Dec'26

Solex Energy has received work orders worth Rs 74.77 crore from domestic entities for the manufacture and supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

The orders are scheduled for execution by December 2026.

The latest order inflow further strengthens Solex Energy's growing order pipeline and reflects continued demand for the company's solar module manufacturing capabilities.

Additionally, Solex Energy has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an order worth approximately Rs 174.30 crore, with the Module Supply Agreement currently at the signing stage.

Together, these orders represent an executable order pipeline of approximately Rs 846 crore, targeted for execution by 31 December 2026.