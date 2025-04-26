Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Som Distilleries & Breweries has allotted 20 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 112 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 110 per equity share) to Som Distilleries (Promoter) on preferential basis on 25 April 2025.

Pursuant to present allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.41,58,02,624/- consisting of 207901312 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

