MRF consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 7378.72 croreNet profit of MRF rose 11.67% to Rs 525.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 470.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 7378.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6881.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7378.726881.09 7 OPM %15.2614.70 -PBDT1143.771040.91 10 PBT698.66631.18 11 NP525.64470.70 12
