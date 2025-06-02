Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

In the domestic market, the total vehicle sales in May 2025 grew by around 5 per cent to 14,534 units from 13,852 units sold in the same month of last year

Ashok Leyland

The cumulative sales till May during this fiscal remained flat at 28,905 units (File photo)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja group, has recorded a 5 per cent rise in its sales of trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles, in domestic and overseas markets in May by selling 15,484 units, the company said on Monday.

The city-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle major had retailed 14,682 units in the same segment in the same month of last year.

In the domestic market, the total vehicle sales in May 2025 grew by around 5 per cent to 14,534 units from 13,852 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales till May during this fiscal remained flat at 28,905 units, as against 28,953 units sold in the same period (April-May) of last year.

 

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in domestic and overseas markets grew by around 11 per cent in May 2025 to 10,282 units, as compared to 9,243 units sold in the same month of last year.

Also Read

Hinduja Global Solutions

Hinduja Global Services elevates Venkatesh Korla as Global CEO

PremiumDheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland

We are well positioned as long as Indian market grows: Dheeraj Hinduja

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland posts record Q4 profit, plans ₹1,000 crore FY26 capex

buzzing stock

Here's why Hinduja Global Solutions shares rose 7% in trade on May 12

Ashok Leyland EV subsidiary, Switch Mobility UK, Switch UK Sherburn facility, Switch Mobility manufacturing halt, Switch Mobility UK market, Ashok Leyland EV strategy, Switch UK employee consultation, UK electric vehicle market, commercial EV demand

Ashok Leyland partners with Nagaland Rural Bank for vehicle financing

The cumulative sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, in domestic and overseas markets in April, May this year declined by 1 per cent to 18,242 units as against 18,366 units sold in the same period of last year.

However, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market alone surged by 10 per cent to 9,386 units in May 2025 as against 8,551 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market during April, May this year dipped by around 2 per cent to 16,792 units as against 17,162 units sold in the same period of last year.

In the Light Commercial Vehicle business in the domestic market, the company witnessed a decline in sales by around 3 per cent in May 2025 at 5,148 units, as compared to 5,301 units sold in the same month of last year.

The sales of light commercial vehicles, including domestic and overseas markets, in May fell by around 4 per cent to 5,202 units, from 5,439 units sold in the same month of last year, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Signature Global to invest Rs 4,000 cr in FY26 for construction projects

Maruti Suzuki

No immediate impact from China's export curbs on magnets: Maruti Suzuki

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Model 3

Tesla not interested in manufacturing EVs in India, says Union minister

Udaan

Udaan raises $114 mn from M&G Investments, Lightspeed ahead of planned IPO

Tata

Tata to pump in ₹30,000 crore for new ventures, new digital CEO on cards

Topics : Hinduja Group Ashok Leyland Auto LCV trucks Buses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon