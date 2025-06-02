Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

NMDC has reported a 89.31% rise in iron ore production in May 2025 to 4.43 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.34 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales increased 53.90% to 4.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 2.82 MT posted in May 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 140.94% YoY to 3.06 MT in May 2025, while sales grew by 57.06% to 3.00 MT, compared to 1.91 MT in May 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 28.03% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.37 MT in May 2025. Sales rose by 47.25% to 1.34 MT in May 2025, compared to 0.91 MT in May 2024.

 

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of Iron Ore along with Diamond, production and sale of Sponge Iron and generation and sale of Wind Power.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty recoup early losses as investors brush off Trump tariffs

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland records 5% rise in sales of trucks, buses, LCVs in May 2025

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty shrug off Trump's tariff threat in fag-end, end flat

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee rises after 4-day drop; capped at 85.39/$ on strong oil prices

Google Pixel 9

Google might give a glimpse of Pixel 10 series at pre-launch event: Details

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NMDC rose 0.25% to Rs 71.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

SML Isuzu May'25 sales dip 1% YoY

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

Nykaa drops after Q4 PAT slumps 22% QoQ to Rs 20 cr

Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

Reliance Power Ltd soars 7.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon