Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6571, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24710.35. The Sensex is at 81322.01, down 0.16%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21442.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.21 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6597.5, down 0.78% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 52.04% in last one year as compared to a 6.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.43% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 79.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

