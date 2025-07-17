Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision soars on buzz of new plant in China for supplying parts to BYD

Sona BLW Precision soars on buzz of new plant in China for supplying parts to BYD

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings zoomed 7.10% to Rs 487.50 after media report stated that the company is in advanced talks with China's number one electric vehicle maker BYD.

According to reports published in the media, the two companies have been in talks for the last couple of months.

The report further reveals that Sona BLD may be looking to set up a manufacturing plant in China and establish a long-term partnership with the worlds largest electric vehicle producer.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the USA, Mexico, and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

 

The company had reported 10.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.12 crore despite a 2.19% fall in revenue to Rs 864.75 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.19%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soars 1.19%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd soars 10.6%, up for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon