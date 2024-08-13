Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 19.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.74% to Rs 46.97 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 19.73% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.74% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.46.9753.8327.0418.6114.2411.4210.929.268.807.35