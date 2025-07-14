Monday, July 14, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 67.26% to Rs 37.80 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 12.82% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.26% to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.8022.60 67 OPM %6.7711.46 -PBDT2.472.42 2 PBT1.781.76 1 NP1.321.17 13

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

