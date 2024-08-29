Sonata Software rises on multi-million dollar deal with US-based healthcare firm

Sonata Software rallied 3.26% to Rs 645.30 after the company announced that it has received a large multi-year, multi-million-dollar IT outsourcing contract from a US-based healthcare and wellness company. The company said that its primary focus is delivering personalized, high-quality care that addresses the unique needs of vulnerable patients and underserved populations in challenging clinical environments and other behavioral health settings. It is committed to improving health outcomes through comprehensive, patient-centered programs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software will support the client in optimizing IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers and modernizing their technology landscape by leveraging enterprise data, artificial intelligence, and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems, and back-office operations, the company stated in the press release.

Samir Dhir, managing director and chief executive officer at Sonata Software said, Healthcare and Life Sciences is a key invest vertical for us and we are proud to partner with leading Fortune 500 and Global2000 enterprises worldwide to enhance the care continuum. This significant deal win underscores our commitment to leveraging deep engineering expertise to solve complex business problems for our Healthcare and Lifesciences clients. It also highlights our differentiated capabilities within the Healthcare vertical, enabling us to succeed in a highly competitive landscape.

Sonata Software provides IT consulting, product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel solutions. The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.29% to Rs 105.63 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 110.36 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 15.32% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2527.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

