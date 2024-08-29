Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers inks deal to acquire Opexefi and One Box

Macrotech Developers inks deal to acquire Opexefi and One Box

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Macrotech Developers has executed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for acquisition of 100% stake in Opexefi Services (Opexefi) and One Box Warehouse (One Box), pursuant to which Opexefi and One Box will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. This is in pursuance of the company's planned strategy for calibrated growth in Digital Infrastructure viz. Industrial and Logistics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

FII, FII inflows,

FIIs poured over $1.6 bn into Indian equities within 10 days: NSDL data

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon inks pact with Janssen to commercialise biosimilar products in Japan

Britain, UK, UK flag

British film investors aim to revive studio plan amid push for growth

data centre

China invests $6.1 billion in computing data center project, says official

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea's Prez pledges urgent reform of $830 bn public pension fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon