Macrotech Developers inks deal to acquire Opexefi and One Box

Macrotech Developers has executed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for acquisition of 100% stake in Opexefi Services (Opexefi) and One Box Warehouse (One Box), pursuant to which Opexefi and One Box will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. This is in pursuance of the company's planned strategy for calibrated growth in Digital Infrastructure viz. Industrial and Logistics.