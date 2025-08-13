Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 12.10 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 50.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.108.16 48 OPM %10.3311.03 -PBDT1.100.83 33 PBT0.850.57 49 NP0.630.42 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abate As Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Abate As Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Brawn Biotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Interise Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Interise Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.50 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon