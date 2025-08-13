Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 12.10 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 50.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.108.16 48 OPM %10.3311.03 -PBDT1.100.83 33 PBT0.850.57 49 NP0.630.42 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content