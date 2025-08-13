Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 7.50 croreNet profit of Pulsar International declined 45.95% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.506.18 21 OPM %5.3311.97 -PBDT0.400.74 -46 PBT0.400.74 -46 NP0.400.74 -46
