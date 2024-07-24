Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

South Indian Bank to consider fund raising on Jul 30

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
The private lender's board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 to mull the proposal of raising of funds.
The bank may raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/ or qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ global depository receipts (GDRs)/ American depository receipts (ADRs)/ foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, FPO etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required.
The board of directors may also consider borrowing/ raising funds in Indian/ foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, MTN, subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
South Indian Bank provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities such as debit card, third party product distribution, in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.
The banks standalone net profit increased 45.35% to Rs 294.13 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 202.35 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 14.65% YoY to Rs 2,736.13 crore during the quarter.
The scrip declined 0.89% to close at Rs 26.68 on Wednesday, 23 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US election: Musk confirms giving 'some' donations to pro-Trump super PAC

Budget 2024: Well-defined, well-responsible Budget, says Usispf Ceo Aghi

Budget 2024: Abolition of angel tax a landmark reform, says Usispf

Encouraged by Budget's focus to increase integration into GVCs: USIBC

US President Biden returns to White House after testing Covid negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon