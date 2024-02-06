Sensex (    %)
                        
Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore
Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals remain constant at Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.882.79 3 OPM %50.6957.35 -PBDT1.521.61 -6 PBT1.511.60 -6 NP1.181.18 0
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

