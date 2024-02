Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Endurance Technologies announced that effective 06 February 2024 it has commenced commercial production of its new product Printed circuit boards with embedded electronics for Battery Management System (BMS) and other applications. Production of this new product offering has commenced from its existing manufacturing facility at plot no. L6/3/2 in Waluj, Aurangabad.