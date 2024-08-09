Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 21.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 751.74 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 21.72% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 751.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 567.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.751.74567.0613.0814.43100.4687.4291.0577.7162.5551.39