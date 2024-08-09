Business Standard
Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.99 crore
Net profit of Triveni Enterprises rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.990 0 OPM %2.020 -PBDT0.130.04 225 PBT0.130.04 225 NP0.100.03 233
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

