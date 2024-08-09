Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 63.81 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 50.70% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 63.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.8166.6825.8017.6114.6410.1913.599.4910.707.10