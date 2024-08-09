Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 63.81 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 50.70% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 63.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.8166.68 -4 OPM %25.8017.61 -PBDT14.6410.19 44 PBT13.599.49 43 NP10.707.10 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content