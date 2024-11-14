Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.46% to Rs 4.52 croreSovereign Diamonds reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.46% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.526.50 -30 OPM %9.2912.92 -PBDT0.090.52 -83 PBT-0.030.39 PL NP00.29 -100
