Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 41.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 48.42 croreNet profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 41.81% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 48.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.4245.06 7 OPM %7.259.03 -PBDT6.424.13 55 PBT5.723.86 48 NP4.853.42 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content