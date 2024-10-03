Spandana Sphoorty Financial receives ratings action from CARE

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has received credit rating from CARE Ratings for various instruments of the company as under:Instruments Amount (Rs crore) Rating action Long term bank facilities
1,500
Click here to connect with us on WhatsAppCARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Non convertible debentures
200CARE A+; Stable (assigned) Non convertible debentures
500CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Commercial paper
100CARE A1+; Stable (reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content