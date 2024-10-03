Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial receives ratings action from CARE

Spandana Sphoorty Financial receives ratings action from CARE

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has received credit rating from CARE Ratings for various instruments of the company as under:

Instruments Amount (Rs crore) Rating action Long term bank facilities

1,500

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Non convertible debentures

200

CARE A+; Stable (assigned) Non convertible debentures

500

CARE A+; Stable (reaffirmed) Commercial paper

100

CARE A1+; Stable (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

WazirX

WazirX looks to set-up committee of creditors as it plans on restructuring

New Zealand women's cricket team

Women's T20 WC: ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Gen Z's contribution key to achieve development by 2047: President Murmu

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana polls LIVE: BJP-RSS wants to change Constitution; only Congress can fight them, says Rahul

Zee

Working out issues with CBFC over certificate for 'Emergency' film: Zee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon