NBCC wins two orders totalling Rs 47.04 cr

NBCC (India) has received an order of Rs 42.04 crore from Small Industrial Development Bank of India for SIDBI Vashi Redevelopment Project (additional sanction).
The company also received an order of Rs 5 crore from Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles for Operation & Maintenance works at International Craft Compelx, Plot No.8 N.M. Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
