NBCC wins two orders totalling Rs 47.04 cr

NBCC wins two orders totalling Rs 47.04 cr

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
NBCC (India) has received an order of Rs 42.04 crore from Small Industrial Development Bank of India for SIDBI Vashi Redevelopment Project (additional sanction).

The company also received an order of Rs 5 crore from Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles for Operation & Maintenance works at International Craft Compelx, Plot No.8 N.M. Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

