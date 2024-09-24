Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed the Congress "anti-reservation", accusing it of having a "duplicitous and deceptive" reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.

BSP Chief Mayawati speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi

In her posts, she said, "The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear, rather duplicitous and deceptive."

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed the Congress "anti-reservation", accusing it of having a "duplicitous and deceptive" reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.
In a series of posts on social media platform 'X', the former UP chief minister launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his party Congress.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In her posts, she said, "The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear, rather duplicitous and deceptive."

"In our country, they support reservations for votes and advocate for increasing it beyond 50 per cent, while abroad they talk about abolishing those reservations. People should be alert to their double standards," she further said.
 
Mayawati added, "It is also true that their government at the Centre did not implement the Mandal Commission report regarding OBC reservations.
Furthermore, the amendment Bill brought to Parliament to effectively implement the reservation for SC/ST in promotions, owing to BSP's struggle, was not allowed to pass by the Congress, and it remains pending."

In her next post, she alleged, "In this matter, their (Congress) government did not advocate properly in the court."

She further said, "...Moreover, the Congress government at the Centre did not conduct a caste census, and now, being out of power, they are raising their voices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mayawati

Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Cong ahead of Haryana polls

Mayawati

Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

Akash Anand

BSP eyes lost space in upcoming polls, gives spotlight to Akash Anand

Mayawati

Rahul Gandhi's clarification on reservation false and misleading: Mayawati

Mayawati

Congress conspiring for years to 'end reservation', claims Mayawati

Topics : Mayawati Congress BSP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon