NSE SME Deccan Transcon Leasing gains on listing day

NSE SME Deccan Transcon Leasing were trading at Rs 111 on the NSE, a premium of 2.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 108. The scrip was listed at Rs 116, a premium of 7.41% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 4.31% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 117.90 and a low of Rs 110.20. About 22.31 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Deccan Transcon Leasing's IPO was subscribed 73.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 September 2024 and it closed on 18 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 116, a premium of 7.41% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 4.31% over its listing price.

The issue size comprised of fresh issue 55,24,000 and offer for sale 5,00,000 by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards procurement of tank containers, funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Deccan Transcon Leasing on 12 September 2024, raised Rs 15.12 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14 lakh shares at Rs 108 per share to 6 anchor investor.

Deccan Transcon provide end-to-end solutions for freight & shipping services which include domestic logistic of tank containers, Tank fleet management solution, custom clearance and transportation, non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC) services. The company is primarily engaged in providing tank containers on lease and logistic & supply chain solutions to clients in various sectors. The company specializes in the transportation of bulk liquids and hazardous chemicals, primarily utilizing tank containers as a mode of transport. As on 31 July 2024, the company has total 84 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 152.55 crore and net profit of Rs 11.81 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

