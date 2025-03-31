Monday, March 31, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPARC submits application for its ADC to US FDA to conduct global phase-1 study

SPARC submits application for its ADC to US FDA to conduct global phase-1 study

Image

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) said that it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SBO-154.

The IND application supports the next phase of development of SBO-154 which has completed the required IND-enabling preclinical studies with favorable results. A global phase-1 dose-escalation and expansion study has been planned to evaluate SBO-154 in treatment of solid tumors.

Antibodydrug conjugates or ADCs are a class of biopharmaceutical drugs designed as a targeted therapy for treating cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, ADCs are intended to target and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells.

 

SBO-154 is a novel humanized MUC1-SEA-targeted ADC developed by SPARC for the treatment of advanced solid tumours. SBO-154 specifically binds with high affinity to the SEA domain of MUC1, and functions by the release of the antimitotic payload after internalization and cleavage.

The released payload inhibits cell division and, thereby contributes to the shrinkage of tumours. SPARC had licensed anti-MUC1 antibody from Biomodifying a startup from the University of Tel Aviv.

Also Read

Malabar hill trail

Mumbai gets its first tree top walkway: Check ticket prices & timings

Bosch

Bosch receives over Rs 20 crore tax demand notice from Income Tax dept

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Aurangzeb's tomb protected, glorification won't be allowed: Fadnavis

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

LIVE: Atishi accuses BJP of failing to manage power supply in Delhi, says outages have increased

Atishi marlena, Atishi

They don't know how to run govt: Atishi blames BJP for power cuts in Delhi

Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC, said: "SBO-154, our first ADC is ready to advance in phase-1 with this IND submission, and this is an important milestone for SPARC as we hope to improve lives of cancer patients globally."

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

The scrip had declined 2.63% to end at Rs 148 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tera Software bags order worth Rs 273 cr from MVVNL

Tera Software bags order worth Rs 273 cr from MVVNL

Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Newgen Software Technologies wins purchase order of Rs 35.30 cr

Newgen Software Technologies wins purchase order of Rs 35.30 cr

Rites secures work order of Rs 157 cr from Oil India

Rites secures work order of Rs 157 cr from Oil India

Arrow Greentech secures US patent for advanced anti-counterfeiting security film

Arrow Greentech secures US patent for advanced anti-counterfeiting security film

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon