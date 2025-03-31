Monday, March 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tera Software bags order worth Rs 273 cr from MVVNL

Tera Software bags order worth Rs 273 cr from MVVNL

Image

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Tera Software announced that it has received multiple letters of intent (LOIs) worth Rs 273.12 crore from Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (MVVNL).

The project involves door-to-door meter reading, spot bill generation, bill distribution, and bill collection services across several distribution zones of MVVNL. The first project, valued at Rs 90.06 crore, pertains to services in Cluster-09, which includes the Lucknow Central, Devipatan, and Raebareli Distribution Zones.

The second project, worth Rs 75.40 crore, covers Cluster-05, which includes Agra, Firozabad, and Kanpur-2 Distribution Zones. The third project, worth Rs 107.65 crore, pertains to Cluster-12, which includes the Azamgarh and Basti distribution zones. All of these services are to be executed over a period of two years.

 

Tera Softwares current market capitalization on the BSE stands at Rs 231.47 crore.

Tera Software provides services in e-government and the development of enterprise information systems for sales tax/GST, public distribution system, registration, education, road transport, electricity billing, UIDAI (Aadhaar), and NPR (National Population Register). TSL holds the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-government company.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in Q3 FY25, up 91.9% compared with Rs 1.11 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales advanced 15.2% YoY to Rs 23.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.70% to end at Rs 185 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain shut today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Rites wins work order of Rs 155.50 cr from Numaligarh Refinery

Newgen Software Technologies wins purchase order of Rs 35.30 cr

Newgen Software Technologies wins purchase order of Rs 35.30 cr

Rites secures work order of Rs 157 cr from Oil India

Rites secures work order of Rs 157 cr from Oil India

Arrow Greentech secures US patent for advanced anti-counterfeiting security film

Arrow Greentech secures US patent for advanced anti-counterfeiting security film

India's forex hit four month high

India's forex hit four month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon