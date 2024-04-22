Business Standard
Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Fall

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market fell, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 12224 contracts in the data reported through April 16, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 20499 net contracts and net long position stay at its lowest level since September 2022.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

