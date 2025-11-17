Spenta International standalone net profit declines 95.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.09% to Rs 10.98 croreNet profit of Spenta International declined 95.06% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.09% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.9813.57 -19 OPM %4.0110.10 -PBDT0.221.16 -81 PBT0.010.93 -99 NP0.040.81 -95
