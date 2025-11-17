Konark Synthetic standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 9.85 croreNet profit of Konark Synthetic declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.8510.38 -5 OPM %0.5111.18 -PBDT-0.470.42 PL PBT-0.490.18 PL NP0.130.15 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content