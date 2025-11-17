Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9910.53% to Rs 19.02 croreNet Loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9910.53% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.020.19 9911 OPM %-25.50-1421.05 -PBDT-6.82-2.25 -203 PBT-7.87-3.27 -141 NP-7.87-3.27 -141
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content