SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 261.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 1345.47 crore

Net loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 261.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 1345.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1178.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1345.471178.76-13.44-15.92-95.45168.76-241.8920.27-261.3820.44

