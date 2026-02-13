NIS Management consolidated net profit declines 20.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 102.80 crore

Net profit of NIS Management declined 20.73% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 102.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

