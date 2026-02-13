Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 53.52 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 4.34% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.5251.3532.6835.8519.3619.3119.2219.1814.3114.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News