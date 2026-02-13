Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 53.52 crore

Net profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions declined 4.34% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales53.5251.35 4 OPM %32.6835.85 -PBDT19.3619.31 0 PBT19.2219.18 0 NP14.3114.96 -4

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

