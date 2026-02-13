Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 104.67 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 7.90% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 104.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.104.6793.4615.0914.9918.4217.1616.7915.7512.5711.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News