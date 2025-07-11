Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

For Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs. 385 crore project for the Water Production & Supply System for Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The project, awarded under the Government of India's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, includes a comprehensive 10-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract.

The Kekri Water Supply Scheme to be implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to upgrade and strengthen the water supply infrastructure for the Kekri-Sarwar region, while also enhancing the water production and distribution system in Ajmer district, drawing water from the Bisalpur Dam. This significant infrastructure development project will enhance water supply capabilities in the region and contribute to the Government's mission of ensuring safe drinking water for every household in the country.

 

Stock Alert: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Anand Rathi, Glenmark Pharma

GIFT Nifty signals weak open as global markets react to Trump's 35% Canada tariff

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 26.10% in the June 2025 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

