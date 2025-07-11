GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 26.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 903.70 croreNet profit of GTPL Hathway declined 26.10% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 903.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 843.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales903.70843.37 7 OPM %11.8213.40 -PBDT103.64113.60 -9 PBT12.2221.71 -44 NP10.5614.29 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content