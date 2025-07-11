Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of TeleCanor Global reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.060 0 OPM %10.380 -PBDT0.11-0.09 LP PBT0.11-0.09 LP NP0.08-0.09 LP

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

